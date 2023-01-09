The Board of Shriram Asset Management Company, which is part of the Shriram Group, on Monday approved the appointment of Kartik Jain as the company’s new MD and CEO, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

In August 2022, the company rebooted its operations after a 23-per cent stake sale to US-based Mission1 Investments LLC. Jain’s appointment will re-orient the brand’s customer strategy and enhance operational efficiency, said a company statement.

Before joining Shriram AMC, Jain headed Product, Platforms, and Digibank at DBS Bank India’s Consumer Business Group in Mumbai. He also served as CMO at HDFC Bank and led marketing and eChannel at ICICI Lombard General Insurance. At KPMG, Jain advised clients in the UK and Europe on eBusiness strategy and process re-engineering.