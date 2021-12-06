Shriram Properties public issue opens on Wednesday at ₹113-118 a share

Bengaluru headquartered Shriram Properties’ initial public offering would be open from December 8 and close on December 10. The company is offering equity shares aggregating to ₹600 crore.

The price band of the offer has been fixed at ₹113-118 with minimum bids for 125 shares. The offer of equity shares includes a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹250 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹350 crore.

The offer of sale aggregates up to ₹90.95 crore by Omega TC Sabre Holdings Pte. Limited, up to ₹8.34 crore by Tata Capital Financial Services Limited, up to ₹92.21 crore by TPG Asia SF Pte. Ltd, up to ₹133.50 crore by Mauritius Investors Ltd and up to ₹25 crore by other selling shareholders.

The employee’s quota the company said aggregates up to ₹3 crore with eligible employees being offered a discount of ₹11 a share.

About 75 per cent of the offer has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and rest 10 percent for retail individual bidders.