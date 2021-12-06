Shriram Properties public issue opens on Wednesday at ₹113-118 a share

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Bengaluru headquartered Shriram Properties’ initial public offering would be open from December 8 and close on December 10. The company is offering equity shares aggregating to ₹600 crore.
The price band of the offer has been fixed at ₹113-118 with minimum bids for 125 shares. The offer of equity shares includes a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹250 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹350 crore.
The offer of sale aggregates up to ₹90.95 crore by Omega TC Sabre Holdings Pte. Limited, up to ₹8.34 crore by Tata Capital Financial Services Limited, up to ₹92.21 crore by TPG Asia SF Pte. Ltd, up to ₹133.50 crore by Mauritius Investors Ltd and up to ₹25 crore by other selling shareholders.
The employee’s quota the company said aggregates up to ₹3 crore with eligible employees being offered a discount of ₹11 a share.
About 75 per cent of the offer has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and rest 10 percent for retail individual bidders.
