Stocks

Shriram Transport Fin: Results, fund-raise eyed

Updated on October 23, 2019

 

The board of Shriram Transport Finance Company will meet on Thursday to consider unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019, declaration of interim dividend, and periodical resource mobilisation plan involving issue of debt securities in the ordinary course of business and raising funds by way of external commercial borrowings. Investors will focus on results and fund-raising plans.

Published on October 23, 2019
