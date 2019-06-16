Six of top-10 firms add ₹ 34,250 cr in m-cap; TCS leads

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added ₹ 34,250.18 crore in market valuation last week, with TCS accounting for the lion’s share of the gains.
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), ITC, Infosys, SBI and ICICI Bank were the other companies which witnessed a rise in market capitalisation for the week ended Friday, while HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses.
The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped ₹ 27,523.74 crore to ₹ 8,45,149.61 crore. ITC’s valuation zoomed ₹ 2,513.02 crore to ₹ 3,40,728.67 crore and that of SBI climbed ₹ 1,963.42 crore to stand at ₹ 3,06,872.77 crore.
The m-cap of RIL advanced ₹ 1,045.95 crore to ₹ 8,34,819.67 crore and that of ICICI Bank rose by ₹ 745.32 crore to ₹ 2,69,593.17 crore. Infosys added ₹ 458.73 crore to its valuation to reach ₹ 3,23,475.68 crore.
In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s m-cap dropped ₹ 7,359.21 crore to ₹ 2,81,349.02 crore and that of HDFC plummeted ₹ 4,444.12 crore to ₹ 3,75,944.90 crore. HDFC Bank’s valuation declined by ₹ 3,151.75 crore to ₹ 6,64,855.29 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) dipped ₹ 1,439.59 crore to ₹ 3,95,065.37 crore.
In the order of top-10 firms, TCS was at the number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC, Infosys, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank. During the last week, the Sensex fell 163.83 points or 0.41 per cent to close at 39,452.07.
