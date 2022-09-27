SmallCap World Fund buys Mastek shares worth ₹96 crore

Small Cap World Fund on Monday acquired software company Mastek Ltd's shares worth over ₹96 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with BSE, SmallCap World Fund Inc purchased 5,49,676 shares of the company, amounting to a 1.82 per cent stake in the firm. The shares were bought at an average price of ₹1,759.97 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹96.74 crore.

Meanwhile, Hornbill Orchid India Fund sold 4,29,086 shares of Mastek. Shares of Mastek closed 1.52 per cent lower at ₹1,731.15 on the BSE.

In a separate transaction, Elevation Capital V FII offloaded shares of KDDL Ltd for over ₹30 crore through the open market transaction. Elevation Capital V FII Holdings Ltd sold 3,60,000 shares, amounting to a 2.82 per cent stake in the company, as per data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹850 per scrip, taking the transaction value to ₹30.60 crore.

Capital One Partners and Axis Securities Ltd picked up 2,00,000 and 1,10,000 shares of the company, respectively.

As of June 2022, Elevation Capital V FII Holdings held a 7.92 per cent stake in the company, shareholding data showed with the bourse. KDDL shares closed 5.06 per cent up at ₹920 on NSE.