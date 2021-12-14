SMALLCAP World Fund ups stake in IIFL Finance

SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc has increased its stake in IIFL Finance from 4.2473 per cent to 5.1863 per cent through open market.

The acquisition of shares (about 35.61 lakh) was made on December 9, 2021, SMALLCAP World Fund said in an exchange filing.

SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc had 1.61 per cent stake in IIFL Finance as at September-end 2021. The Fund seeks long-term growth of capital through its investments across the globe.

IIFL Finance is a non-banking finance company, providing home loans, business loans, gold loans and microfinance. As at September-end 2021, it had loan assets under management of ₹44,249 crore.

As at September-end 2021, the promoter and promoter group, and the public had 24.93 per cent and 75.07 per cent stake in the company, respectively.