Solara Active Pharma Sciences appoints Bharath R Sesha as Chief Executive Officer

| Updated on December 09, 2019 Published on December 09, 2019

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited (Solara) on Monday announced the appointment of Bharath R Sesha as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to succeed Jitesh Devendra. In April 2017, Jitesh was selected by the Board to take over as the CEO and Managing Director of Solara, a company that was built on the carved active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) businesses of Strides Pharma Science (formerly Strides Shasun) and Sequent Scientific Ltd to embark on the path to become a compelling global standalone API player. Bharath joins Solara from Nalco Water. The stock of Solara Active Pharma slipped 2.22 per cent at ₹434.70 on the BSE.

