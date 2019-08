Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company has said that Abraxis Biosciences LLC has filed a complaint against the company in the US District Court (New Jersey).

It has alleged that SPARC’s filing of the New Drug Application for Taclantis injection (Paclitaxel Injection Concentrate for Suspension) is an act of infringement of the orange book listed patents for Abraxane.

“SPARC believes that this lawsuit is without merit and will vigorously defend against these allegations.”