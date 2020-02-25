Spotlight on HUL's ₹2,000-cr new subsidiary

The board of Hindustan Unilever on Monday approved a proposal to form a new 100 per cent subsidiary, which will be be incorporated with an authorised share capital of ₹2,000 crore. This new subsidiary has been formed to leverage the growth opportunities in a fast-changing business environment and will help HUL become more agile and customer-focused. As HUL did not disclose much in a release to the exchanges, shareholders will closely monitor further developments.