State Bank of India stock had hit a 52-week high today at ₹718.90 on the NSE. It currently trades at ₹704.70, higher by 4.36 per cent as of 12.07 pm on Thursday.

The stock had hit a 52-week low on March 27, 2023, at ₹501.55.

The bank’s board had earlier approved the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake held by SBI Capital Markets Limited in SBICAP Ventures Limited.

SBI had reported a net profit for Q3FY24 at ₹9,164 crore after accounting for a one-time exceptional item of ₹7,100 crore.