Steel Strips Wheels bags exports order worth ₹24 crore

Steel Strips Wheels has bagged exports order worth $3.5 million (about ₹24 crore) for truck & trailer aftermarket from the US.

The order comprises supply of close to 70,000 truck steel wheels, to be executed in a span of 12 months, the company said, adding that dispatches have already started from the Chennai plant beginning this month. Shares of Steel Strips closed at ₹782.90, down 0.27 per cent, on the BSE.