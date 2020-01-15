Stocks

Sterlite Tech, RIIL, LTI, Tinplate results today

Wednesday will see a host of high-profile companies declaring their quarterly results for the period ended December 2019.

Among these are Den Networks, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Plastiblends, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Sterlite Technologies and Tinplate Company. More focus would be on Sterlite Technologies, whose shares have been rising quite sharply over the last few days. After Infosys and Wipro, results of L&T Infotech would throw light on lower-tier IT firms.

