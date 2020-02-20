Stocks

Sterlite Technologies shares jump over 7%

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 20, 2020 Published on February 20, 2020

Shares of Sterlite Technologies surged over 7 per cent on Thursday after the company received an order worth ₹1,500 crore.

The stock opened at ₹111 and gained 7.2 per cent to touch a high of ₹119 on the BSE. Later, it was trading at ₹115.65 per unit, up 4.19 per cent.

On the NSE, the scrip rose as much as 6.97 per cent to ₹118.80. It was trading 3.96 per cent higher at ₹115.45.

The company on Wednesday said it had won orders worth ₹1,500 crore.

“These orders have ranged from continued business development in its core areas of optical connectivity solutions and network services to emerging areas such as software virtualisation,” the company said in a BSE filing.

Sterlite Technologies is into the business of end-to-end data network solutions. It designs and deploys high-capacity converged fibre and wireless networks.

