Benchmark indices traded flat after opening lower on Friday. BSE Sensex traded at 76,895.37, up by 84.47 points or 0.11 per cent as of 12.40 pm, and Nifty 50 traded at 23,435.55, up by 36.65 points or 0.16 per cent.

Sectoral indices, except IT and Media, traded in the positive territory. Nifty IT declined by 0.68 per cent to 34,663.70.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto and Consumer Durables were up by over 1 per cent.

Nifty Bank rose by 0.24 per cent to 49,967.80.

The top gainers of the Nifty 50 pack as of 12.44 pm were Mahindra & Mahindra (2.77 per cent), Adani Ports (2.20 per cent), Shriram Finance (1.34 per cent), BPCL (1.28 per cent), and Cipla (0.98 per cent). Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra (-0.96 per cent), TCS (-0.88 per cent), HCL Technologies (-0.87 per cent), Wipro (-0.85 per cent), and NTPC (-0.61 per cent) were top losers.

The top gainers among Nifty Auto stocks include Bharat Forge, Samvardhana Motherson International, M&M, TVS Motors and Ashok Leyland.

The major stocks that have hit a 52-week high include Ambuja Cements (2.26 per cent), M&M (2.91 per cent), Shriram Finance (1.16 per cent), Bajaj Auto (0.93 per cent), and Grasim Industries (0.65 per cent).

A total of 3,897 stocks were traded on the BSE, with 2,315 advancing, 1,462 declining, and 120 remaining unchanged. About 290 stocks have hit a 52-week high, and 12 have hit a 52-week low. In addition, 295 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 140 stocks traded in the lower circuit.

