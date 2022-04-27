Stocks that will see action on April 27, 2022

Tech major Wipro has signed an agreement to acquire US-headquartered Rizing Intermediate Holdings, a global systems applications and products in data processing (SAP) consulting firm for $540 million. The company said that the acquisition would significantly expand its breadth of capabilities in helping businesses transform into intelligent enterprises.

Reliance Industries Limited and Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company RSC Ltd (RIL and TA’ZIZ) have signed the formal shareholder agreement for the TA’ZIZ EDC & PVC project.

The TA’ZIZ EDC & PVC joint venture will construct and operate a Chlor-Alkali, Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) production facility, with a total investment of over $2 billion (AED 7.34 billion), the companies said.

Real estate development company Omaxe has raised Rs 440 crore from alternative investment firm Värde Partners. The company said it will deploy the funds for expediting construction and delivery of its projects as well as for expansion.

API manufacturer Lasa Supergenerics Limited, India’s Leading has announced that it has secured a new order of ₹ 500 Million from five customers.

The Board of AU small Finance Bank has considered and approved an increase in Authorised Capital from Rs. 350 crore to Rs. 1200 crore and corresponding amendments to the Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Bank subject to approval by the shareholders. It has also recommended a bonus issue of one equity share for every one equity share held. The record date for the issue is to be determined by the Board.

Adani Enterprises has raised Rs. 240 crore on April 25, 2022 by allotment of 2,400 Rated, Listed, Secured. Redeemable, Principal Protected Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures (MLD) of the face value of Rs.10 lakh each on private placement basis. The said MLD will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE Limited, the company informed the exchanges on Tuesday.

Tata Elxsi has announced its new technology development center in Thiruvananthapuram, in the Special Economic Zone of Kinfra Film & Video Park, Kazhakkuttom, Kerala.

“This new center is an independent LEED-certified green building comprising 9 floors, providing state-of-the-art labs for EV, Connected Car, OTT, 5G, and Digital technologies, and seating for over 2000 technologists and engineers,” the company said in an official release.

The Board of Directors of the Care Ratings Ltd has considered and accepted the resignation of Ajay Mahajan as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company due to personal reasons. Mahajan will be relieved from the services as the company’s MD & CEO effective from the close of business hours on May 31, 2022. Consequently, he shall also cease to be Key Managerial Personnel of the company. THe company’s Board has decided to appoint Mehul Pandya, Executive Director - Business Development as interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from June 01, 2022.

JK Agri Genetics has deferred the matter of raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares/convertible securities or warrants to the promoter group on preferential basis for the time being, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Mahindra Logistics’ Board has approved the appointment of Ameet Hariani as an Additional (Independent) Director on the Board of the company for first term of five consecutive years commencing from May 1, 2022 up to April 30, 2027, subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on July 29, 2022.

Indian Overseas Bank had requested Acuite Ratings & Research to withdraw the unutilised rating on October 29, 2021. Acuite Ratings & Research has withdrawn the Bank’s Long Term rating of ACUITE AA· assigned towards Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds of Rs.500 crore.

ICRA Limited has retained and assigned the following ratings for Premier Explosives Ltd’s bank facilities- Long Term rating - “[ICRA]BBB+(Stable)“ and Short Term rating - “ [ICRA]A2.”

Results calendar: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Asset Management Company, Indian Energy Exchange, Hatsun Agro Product, 5paisa Capital, Persistent Systems, Syngene International, Trent, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Indian Hotels Company, KPR Mill, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Supreme Petrochem, Swaraj Engines MPL Plastics and Shree Digvijay Cement.