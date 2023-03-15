The Competition Commission of India has approved Reliance Retail Venture Ltd’s acquisition of German firm Metro AG’s wholesale operations in India. RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, had signed definitive agreements to acquire a 100 per cent equity stake in the company for a total cash consideration of ₹2,850 crore.

Cipla along with its subsidiaries — Cipla (EU), UK and Meditab Holdings, Mauritius — has entered into a share purchase agreement with Africa Capitalworks SSA 3 for the sale of 51.18 per cent stake in Cipla Quality Chemical Industries (CQCIL), Uganda. After the stake sale, CQCIL will cease to be a subsidiary of the company. The stake sale process is expected to be completed by May and will get a consideration in the range of $25-30 million.

NBCC (India) Limited has been awarded the work order for the construction of the Government Medical College and Hospital at Karaikal, Puducherry by the Government of Puducherry. The approximate order value is ₹500 crore.

RailTel Corporation has received a work order worth ₹287.57 crore from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). The work includes supply, installation, integration, testing, and commissioning of IT infrastructure in greenfield data centre at New Delhi and Bengaluru along with training and support.

PNC Infratech has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder in a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project for the construction of the 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Bihar in the hybrid annuity mode. The project bid cost was ₹1,260 crore. It is expected to be constructed in 24 months and operated for 15 years.

IITL Nimbus The Palm Village has repaid the balance outstanding loan of ₹2.25 crore to Industrial Investment Trust Limited. The company has received full and final payment from IITL Nimbus The Palm Village.

Xpro India Limited promoter group companies, that were issued warrants under the preferential issue approved by shareholders on December 29, 2021, have exercised their option for allotment of equity shares about four months earlier than the last date.

On receipt of an amount aggregating to ₹18.75 crore being their balance 75 per cent of the issue price per warrant, and on exercise by them of the option to subscribe to equity shares, the board of directors of the company has approved the allotment of 3,28,000 fully paid equity shares of ₹10 each at a premium of ₹752 a share.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) in a joint venture with Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has bagged a ₹3,681 crore project for the construction of a bullet train station, a statement said on Tuesday.