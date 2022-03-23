Stocks that will see action on March 23

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd has crossed a historic milestone by handling 300 MMT of cargo well ahead of the year end (March 2022). APSEZ has registered unprecedented growth since it started operations just over two decades ago and continues to outperform all India cargo volume growth, with its market share rising rapidly.

The ₹18,000-crore buyback of Tata Consultancy Services ends today. So far, the issue has been subscribed 5.5 times. The offer was opened on March 9. The company had planned to buy back up to 4 crore equity shares from eligible shareholders.

Infosys has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Oddity, a Germany-based digital marketing, experience, and commerce agency. The move strengthens Infosys' creative, branding and experience design capabilities, and demonstrates its continued commitment to co-create with clients and help them navigate their digital transformation journey. With more than 300 digital experts located in Stuttgart, Berlin, Cologne, Belgrade, Shanghai and Taipei, Oddity is one of the largest independent digital agencies from Germany.

HCL Technologies has signed a collaboration agreement with NEORIS, a leading global digital accelerator that co-creates disruptive solutions for digitally aspirational companies. The agreement will bring unique capabilities to clients in global markets, including the ability to increase application usage time, business management operations and integrated IT services. As a result of this collaboration, both companies will be able to expand their operations and access new markets, making them better positioned to explore global markets.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company has converted about 5.58 lakh sq mt government grant land at Eklahare, Nashik Road, to freehold land at a cost of approximately ₹58 crore as per the order of Nashik Collector to meet its future growth requirements.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received work order from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for the installation of RailTel's MPLS-VPN services for five years at various locations of RVNL for an amount of ₹11.57 crore (Including GST).

Brigade Enterprises has entered into the plotted development space with a 66-acre residential project in Devanahalli, Bengaluru. The project is a strategic joint development that will offer plot sizes ranging from 1,200 sq ft to 2,400 sq ft.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, one of the largest manufacturers of performance surfactants and Specialty Care Products in the country, has achieved the status of being a water-positive company. The certification was granted by DNV Business Assurance India Private Limited which carried out verification of Galaxy’s Water Accounting Data for its operational plants at Tarapur, Taloja and Jhagadia and corporate office at Navi Mumbai. Meanwhile, it said Arvind Agrawal has resigned from the post of Managing Director of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Ltd with effect from close of the working hours of March 22 and will continue to act as Director.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers has received a consent from the MP Pollution Control Board for the expansion of high rubber graft — HRG (rubber rich acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) from 15,000 tpa to 50,000 tpa for Satnoor plant at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.

Urja Global has set up an assembling unit for e-scooters at Nashik on March 22 to cater the western zone of India.

Compuage Infocom has entered into a distributor agreement with Velox Solutions, to offer a comprehensive range of next gen security products in cyber security and IT operations management.