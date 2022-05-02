Stocks that will see action today

Auto numbers: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp and Eicher Motor reported monthly sales volumes for April on Sunday.

Mortgage financier HDFC Ltd on Sunday revised its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR), on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked by five basis points. The increased rates are for existing customers and came into effect from Sunday.

However, the rates will not change for new customers and will remain the same, starting at 6.7 per cent.

Surya Roshni Ltd has obtained orders amounting to Rs 608.63 crore (including GST) for supply of API- 5L Grade X-70 3LPE coated pipes and bare pipes from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd..

Rajender Rao Juvvadi has resigned from the post of Managing Director and CEO of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd with effect from April 28. Jitesh Devendra has been appointed Managing Director , subject to shareholder approval, the company informed the exchanges.

WPIL Limited has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit for the execution of a turnkey project comprising engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, trial run and operation and maintenance of various components of the Nimarani 2 Multi-Village Scheme in Khargone district, for Rs 237.64 crores to be completed in 30 months.

In a bid to expand its product portfolio under the building material segment, Astral has entered into definitive agreements with Gem Paints Pvt Ltd and its shareholders to acquire 51 per cent controlling equity stake in the company’s Operating Paint Business. Astral will initially invest Rs 194 crore by subscribing to optionally convertible debentures equivalent to a value of 51 per cent equity stake of the operating paint business, which is proposed to be demerged to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gem Paints Private Limited viz. Esha Paints Pvt Ltd. The balance 49 per cent equity stake will be acquired by Astral over a period of five years in tranches, in line with a Share Purchase Agreement entered into between the parties, the company said.

The board of Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) in a meeting on April 29 allotted 19,93,12,000 bonus equity shares to shareholders, subsequently increasing the paid-up and issued capital of the ccmpany from Rs. 19,93,12,000/-(divided into 19,93,12,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs.1/-each) to Rs.39,86,24,000/-(divided into 39,86,24,000 equity shares of a face value of Rs.1/-each). These bonus shares will be credited to the shareholders on or before May 6.

Cons Holding Ltd, part of promoter group of Apcotex Industries Ltd (Apcotex), has proposed to acquire 7,500 shares of Apcotex on or after May 9, 2022, through Market Purchase / Open market on BSE Ltd / NSE Ltd.’s

A meeting of the DCB Bank board will be held on May 7 to consider and approve the raising of funds through issue of securities.

The board of IDFC First Bank has granted enabling approval and authorised the bank to raise funds by issue of debt instruments through private placement mode, in one or more tranches, up to an amount not exceeding Rs. 3,000 crore, over and above the outstanding debt securities issued by the bank and within its overall borrowing limits, for a period of one year from the conclusion of the eighth AGM, subject to shareholders’ approval and other regulatory approvals.

The SKP Securities board has approved the issue of fully paid-up bonus equity shares of Rs 10 each in the ratio of 1:1 i.e One Bonus Share for every One Share held by the equity shareholders as on the record date to be fixed by the board

Salasar Techno Engineering’s board has approved the sub-division/ split of existing equity shares of the company from one equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid-up into ten (10) equity shares having face value of Re 1 each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of shareholders. The record date will be intimated in due course, the company said.

RDB Realty and Infrastructure Ltd has invested Rs. 8,50,000 for acquisition of 85 per cent equity share capital of RDB Bhopal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, which has become a subsidiary of the company.

Welspun has bagged a letter of award from Soma Indus for an additional contract of Rs 1,600 crore (inclusive of GST) for the project “six-laning of the Varanasi-Aurangabad section of NH-2 from km 786+000 to km 978+400 (Length - 192.4 km) in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.”

It had earlier informed the exchanges of a procurement and construction contract of Rs 2,336 core for the project entered into with Soma Indus Varanasi Aurangabad Tollway Pvt Ltd.

The project construction will start in May 2022 and is scheduled to be completed by November 2023. This takes the outstanding EPC order book to Rs 8,400 crore, of which ~Rs 5,950 crore is in the road sector.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has decided to develop and build the first indigenous hydrogen-fuelled electric vessels at Cochin Shipyard Ltd. Further (CSL) is committed to investing an initial corpus of ₹50 crore in start-up companies engaged in the maritime sector, said Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways on Saturday.

Results calendar: HDFC, IDBI Bank, Britannia Industries, Adani Wilmar, Castrol India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Astec Lifesciences, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, JBM Auto, Jindal Stainless, Devyani International, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, EIH Associated Hotels, Inox Leisure, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Saregama India, Meghmani Organics, NGL Fine-Chem, Olectra Greentech, Shakti Pumps (India), and Surana Solar .