Siemens has received an order worth ₹26,000 crore for 1,200 locomotives of 9,000 horsepower (HP) from the Indian Railways, marking the single largest order in the history of Siemens in India.

It will design, manufacture, commission, and test the locomotives. Deliveries are planned over an eleven-year period, and the contract includes 35 years of full-service maintenance. The locomotives will be assembled in the Indian Railways factory in Dahod, Gujarat.

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Monday said it proposes to raise up to ₹1,000 crore from qualified institutions placement in the January-March quarter to meet minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms of market regulator SEBI.

Also read Stocks to open weak amid FPIs selling

The bank has initiated the process to meet SEBI norms, said BoM Managing Director AS Rajeev, while announcing the quarterly number.

The government of Tripura has signed a memorandum of understanding with NTPC Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd. The company will collaborate and develop large-sized renewable energy projects in Tripura.

V-Mart Retail Limited has announced that a fire accident took place at one of the company’s stores located in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. There was no loss or injury to human life. However, this has resulted in damage to inventory, fixed assets, cash, and others in the store, thereby disrupting operations.

EKI Energy Services Limited has set up a new sales and marketing office in Mumbai, Maharashtra, which is operational from January 16.

India Pesticides announced the launch of the Herbicide Technical Product on January 16. It has launched one more selective systemic herbicide for controlling grass and certain broad-leaved weeds in the pre- or early post-emergence stages. This herbicide is primarily used in crops such as maize, soybeans, tomatoes, potatoes, sunflowers, wheat, and rice.

Phoenix Mills’s wholly owned subsidiary, Phoenix Logistics and Industrial Parks Private Limited has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent equity shares of Janus Logistics and Industrial Parks Private Limited under a share purchase agreement for an aggregate consideration of ₹26.03 crore.

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited has tied up with AIT Entrepreneurship Centre, a centre of the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), situated in Pithumthani, Thailand, for undertaking drone and GIS development projects. Through this collaboration, the company shall be starting its operations in Southeast Asia. The incubation service agreement was executed between DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited and AIT Entrepreneurship Centre.

Ashoka Buildcon has said Ashoka Kandi Ramsanpalle Road, the special purpose vehicle (SPV) of the company, has received a provisional certificate for completion of 37.92 km out of the total project highway length of 39.980 km in Telangana.

The company also informed the declaration of November 19, 2022, as the commercial operation date for the said HAM project of NHAI under Bharatmala Pariyojna on hybrid annuity mode.

After the declaration of the commercial operational date, the SPV is eligible for receipt of annuity payments from NHAI for the operation period of 15 years at the interval of every six months from the date of achievement of the commercial operational date.

Results calendar: Abhijit Trading, Bank of India, BLB, Chandra Prabhu International, Confidence Finance, Delta Corp, Dhenu Buildcon, Eiko Lifesciences, Eris Lifesciences, Gulshan Polyols, Hathway Cable Datacom, ICICI General Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Indo Euro Indchem, JJ Finance, Maharashtra Corporation, Mangalam Industrial, Mastek, Metro Brand, Network18 Media, NewGen Software, OCL Iron and Steel, Omkar Overseas, Shalby, Shish Ind, Shree Pushkar Chem, Shreenath Investments, Shri Niwas Leasing, Standard Capital, Tata Investment, Tata Metaliks Metalis, Tiger Logistics, Tokyo Finance, Tokyo Plast, TV18 Broadcast and Zodiac Ventures.