Aether Industries Limited (leading speciality/fine chemical manufacturer and preferred provider of Contract Research and Manufacturing Services) has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with one of the top three leading global Oil Field Services companies based in the US towards the finalisation of a strategic supplier and contract manufacturing partnership.

The LoI paves the way for the execution of a Strategic Supply Agreement (SSA) between the two companies within three months of the LoI execution. The LoI specifies four strategic products of the new customer that will be contract manufactured by Aether as the first set of products in this new partnership.

The individual volumes of these four products are also specified in the LoI, and a total of 1,325 MT per month (i.e. ~ 16 KTA or 16,000 MT per year). These products will be supplied to the global energy and oil and gas locations of the customer, including a significant supply within India.

K&R Rail Engineering Limited signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on June 6 with Bhalaji Toll Road Private Limited to carry out the services in the infrastructure segment of toll management, construction, and maintenance of highways and allied infrastructure facilities as per the contract, for operation and maintenance of roads and highways under the infrastructure sector.

Lemon Tree Hotels Limited has signed a License Agreement for a 60-room property in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh under the Company’s brand “Lemon Tree Hotel”. The hotel is expected to be operational by Quarter 3 of FY2025.

Lemon Tree Hotel, Rajahmundry will feature 60 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a banquet, meeting rooms, a swimming Pool, a gym, and other public areas. Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the hotel management arm of the Company will be operating this hotel.

Tata Elxsi has inaugurated an Innovation Hub and nearshore engineering centre in Troy, Michigan. This also marks the 15th year for Tata Elxsi in Troy, working with some of the leading OEMs, suppliers, and automotive ecosystems in the region.

Sula Vineyards has announced the signing on of a new CFO, and the launch of three new luxury villas at their iconic Beyond resort in Nasik.

Haldyn Glass Ltd has announced that one of the furnaces at the plant located at Gavasad Village, Taluka Padra, Vadodara, will remain shut for 90 days to undertake to reline. Due to this, the production and profitability may get impacted during the forthcoming quarter. However, during this period, operation at our second furnace will continue as usual.

Pursuant to the approval accorded by the Board of Directors of Jindal Poly Films Ltd, the Company has now agreed to acquire the 100 per cent shareholding of JPF Netherlands Investment B.V. a Netherlands-based entity, which is engaged in the business of packaging films business through its three operational wholly owned subsidiaries based out of France, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

These operational entities are in the business of manufacturing specialty, nylon, coated and metalised films, and laminates. The products are mainly used as flexible packaging in the foods, pharma, and luxury industry.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Tadalafil Tablets USP, 20 mg. Tadalafil relaxes the muscles of the blood vessels and increases blood flow to particular areas of the body.

It is used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and improve exercise capacity in men and women. The product will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad (India).

Life Insurance Corporation of India Limited’s (LIC) shareholding in Tech Mahindra has increased from 6,69,25,392 to 8,65,58,538 equity hares increasing its shareholding from 6.869 per cent to 8.884 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said Company, an increase of 2.015 per cent from November 21, 2022, to June 6, 2023, at an average cost of ₹1,050.77.

KPI Green Energy Ltd has received the new largest single LOI for executing a wind-solar hybrid power project of 40 MW (comprising 21.50 MW wind and 18.50 MW solar) capacity from M/s Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, Surat under ‘Captive Power Producer (CPP)‘ business segment of the company. The project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2023-24, in various tranches.

Nelco has announced its investment in Piscis Networks Private Ltd., an OEM and one of the pioneers in providing software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions that improve network performance and reliability.

This investment is an important step for Nelco to expand its service portfolio and elevate its position as an integrated network solution provider. This also reinforces Nelco’s commitment to delivering comprehensive and innovative satellite communication solutions to its customers.

Nelco is focused on creating unparalleled high-quality solutions and services to meet the evolving demands of its customers.

Datamatics, a global digital technologies, operations, and experiences company, has announced that it has been appraised at Level 5, the highest maturity level of the capability maturity model integration (CMMI) for software development and business process management (BPM) services.

The CMMI Ver 2.0 SVC (Services) model focuses on the unique challenges and requirements of service-oriented organisations, emphasising process improvement, quality management, and customer satisfaction. It provides a comprehensive framework for organisations to optimise their service delivery processes, enhance efficiency, and drive continuous improvement.

Aurionpro has launched its first homegrown EMV card type payment terminal (ECR-one) at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit, the world’s leading conference, and exhibition, being held in Barcelona, where public transport professionals converge to exchange ideas, foster innovation, and establish valuable connections.

The Government of India, The Patent Office has granted the Patent for an invention to Insecticides (India) Limited and OAT Agrio Co. Ltd entitled substituted PYRAZOLE derivatives and insecticides and fungicides for the term of 20 years from 28th day of June 2019 (Date of Filing).

R Systems has signed definitive agreements to acquire Velotio, an India-based product engineering, and digital solutions provider. With a team of over 300 engineers, Velotio combines complex engineering, data expertise, cloud-native, and design capabilities to build innovative products for global customers, including NASDAQ-listed enterprises, and high-growth companies.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has signed a non-binding or non-financial MoU with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, for cooperation and preparation for submarine project P75-I in India.

Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems would contribute to the engineering and design of the submarines as well as the consultancy support to this joint project, while Mazagon Dock would take responsibility for constructing and delivering the respective submarines.