Strides Pharma Science Ltd has announced that its step‐down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, Singapore, has received approval for Gabapentin Tablets USP, 600 mg and 800 mg, from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

The tablets will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Puducherry.

The product is equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) Neurontin Tablets, 600 mg and 800 mg, of Viatris Specialty LLC, Strides Pharma has said in its stock exchange filing.

Strides Pharma Science stock surged by 3.46 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹824.05 as of 1:19 pm.