Sun Pharma board to meet for buyback

The board of Sun Pharmaceutical will meet on Tuesday to consider a proposal for buy-back of fully paid-up equity shares of the company, which would include maximum amount, maximum number of equity shares, mode of buy-back and other matters incidental thereto in accordance with the provisions of Sections 68, 69 and 70 of the Companies Act,2013. Shareholders will closely monitor the price of the issue and record date, ff the buyback is through the tender process.

Published on March 17, 2020
