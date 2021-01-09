Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Rate cuts by RBI, push for affordable housing segment, interest rate concession under credit linked subsidy scheme, and stamp duty rate reduction have helped improve the demand for residential real estate. In addition to stamp duty rate cut, the Maharashtra government has recently provided discount of 50 per cent on premiums, including premiums for FSI (floor space index), lifts, lobbies and staircases. This concession applies for all new and on-going projects till December 31, 2021.
In this regard, Sunteck Realty, a Mumbai-based developer, is well placed to benefit from the improving residential market conditions. Prime locations of the property, low inventory overhang in its markets, and steady pipeline of projects in the next 3-4 quarters are other positives for the company. The company has comfortable debt position.Investors with 2-3 years investment perspective can consider buying this stock. At ₹365, the stock trades at 22 times its likely per share earnings of FY22, a tad cheaper compared to its peer Oberoi Realty (23 times).
