Suzlon Group has received a work order from Juniper Green Energy Private Limited for the development of a 72.45 MW wind power project.

Suzlon Energy stock traded higher by 4.26 per cent at ₹40.35 on the NSE as of 10.20 am.

According to the company’s statement, Suzlon will install 23 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a hybrid lattice tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each at the client’s site in Dwarka district, Gujarat. This order is for the company’s 3.15 MW, S144 140m turbines from the 3 MW product series.

The company will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including, erection and commissioning.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “Suzlon takes pride in the fact that committed customers like Juniper Green Energy continue to choose our leading technology and comprehensive capabilities throughout the entire wind energy value chain.”

Naresh Mansukhani, Chief Executive Officer, Juniper Green Energy Private Limited, said, “Suzlon is closely aligned with the ideology of Juniper Green Energy Private Limited of building a sustainable India through cost-effective, Made in India renewable energy solutions.”