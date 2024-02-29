Suzlon Energy Ltd announced an order win to develop a 30-MW wind power project in Gujarat for EDF Renewables. Suzlon will supply 10 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a rated capacity of 3 MW each.

The project aims to provide electricity to over 24,000 households and mitigate over 97,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually. The company reported that it will oversee the project’s execution, including supply, supervision, erection, commissioning, and post-commissioning operations and maintenance services.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “This order is a testament to the quality and reliability of our technology and service  solutions.  The  project will  serve  the  people  of Gujarat with clean, green, renewable power. Suzlon is committed to serving our customers’ green portfolios and the nation with our proven technology, extensive experience, and service excellence.

Suzlon turbines feature doubly fed induction generator (DFIG) technology, ensuring integration into the utility network.

The shares were down by 1.69 per cent to ₹42.40 at 11.58 am on the BSE.

