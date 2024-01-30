Suzlon Energy Ltd’s shares were up by 1.92 per cent after the company bagged an order from Evren Company, ‘ABC Cleantech Pvt Ltd (ACPL),’ a joint venture between Brookfield and Axis Energy. The order involves supply of 214 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a rated capacity of 3 MW each for a 642 MW wind power project in Andhra Pradesh. Suzlon will use its larger-rated 3 MW S144-140m turbines for this project.

The agreement includes Suzlon providing the wind turbines, handling installation and commissioning, and offering operations and maintenance services post-commissioning. The project is anticipated to power approximately 5.28 lakh households and reduce around 20.87 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer of Suzlon Group, said the company’s product portfolio was customised for the Indian wind regime and its contribution to increasing India’s renewable energy capacities. He emphasized Suzlon’s commitment to unlocking India’s wind energy potential, particularly in Andhra Pradesh.

The shares were up by 1.92 per cent at Rs 44.10 at 11.45 am on the BSE.