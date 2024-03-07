March 07, 2024 07:34

Based on 9MFY24 earnings, JG Chemicals is valued at 35 times EPS. But based on FY23 earnings, which was not impacted by sharp movements in zinc prices, the IPO is valued at 15 times earnings.

While the premium captures a recovery in margins, scope for organic growth can favour investors. Click here to know more about JG Chemicals IPO.