Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 7 March 2024
ALL UPDATES
- March 07, 2024 07:36
Market live news: RK Swamy IPO subscribed 26 times on retail & HNI support
The initial public offer of Chennai-based integrated marketing services firm R K Swamy has received an overwhelming response from investors. Till 7 pm on the final day (Wednesday, March 6) of bidding, the ₹423.56-crore IPO received 25.94 times subscription securing bids for 21,35,31,650 shares against 82,32,946 shares on offer.
- March 07, 2024 07:35
Stock market live updates: Jefferies downgrades IIFL Finance, expects RoE hit of 460-480 bps
Brokerage firm Jefferies has downgraded its rating on IIFL Finance following RBI’s directive to the company to stop incremental gold loan sanctions, citing hit on earnings due to rapid unwinding of the profitable gold loan book (32 per cent of AUM), lower co-lending income and potentially higher cost of funds.
- March 07, 2024 07:34
businessline analysis| JG Chemicals IPO: Should you subscribe?
Based on 9MFY24 earnings, JG Chemicals is valued at 35 times EPS. But based on FY23 earnings, which was not impacted by sharp movements in zinc prices, the IPO is valued at 15 times earnings.
While the premium captures a recovery in margins, scope for organic growth can favour investors. Click here to know more about JG Chemicals IPO.
- March 07, 2024 07:29
Stock market live updates: Aramco Digital and LTIMindtree to launch KSA Digital and IT Services company
Aramco Digital, the digital and technology subsidiary of Aramco, and LTIMindtree have signed a shareholders’ agreement to create an IT services company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The joint venture is being formed under the Aramco Namaat Industrial Investments Program.
- March 07, 2024 07:22
Market live news| Bandhan Long Duration Fund: Should you invest in the NFO?
Bandhan Long Duration fund will invest in bonds and money market instruments that mature over the long term. So, the Macaulay duration for the fund’s portfolio would be more than seven years.
As such, long duration funds are more susceptible to rate changes on the upside. Rate hikes can have an adverse impact in such funds, while rate cuts help them gain.
With the factors mentioned earlier, a rate cut over the next year or so can have a positive impact in long duration funds.
- March 07, 2024 06:54
Market live news| Stock to buy: Bharti Airtel
The short-term outlook is bullish for Bharti Airtel. The stock has been rising very well since the beginning of this week. The share price has surged about 6 per cent so far this week.
The overall trend is up and the momentum is strong. Support is around ₹1,160. Intermediate dips are likely to be limited to this support. Considering the strength in the recent rise, buyers are likely to come into the market at lower levels.
- March 07, 2024 06:53
Share market live updates: Day trading guide for March 7, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- March 07, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates: Asian stocks rise as Powell hints at rate cuts this year
Stocks in Asia rose Thursday after US equities advanced, helped along by comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that interest rates will likely fall this year. Shares in Australia and Japan gained ground, while futures in Hong Kong also drifted higher, taking cues from New York trading Wednesday, per a Bloomberg report.
The S&P 500 Index rose 0.5% to reclaim its 5,100 mark, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.7%. US futures were little changed in Asia, the report added.
Powell said in testimony to a House of Representatives panel that while he sees no urgency in cutting rates given the strength of the US economy, it would likely be appropriate to do so “at some point this year.”
