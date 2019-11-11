Swiss Glascoat Equipments hit 20% upper circuit as quarterly profit doubled

Swiss Glascoat Equipments hit 20% upper circuit today on the BSE after its profit more than doubled for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The stock locked in upper circuit having gained Rs 48.75 or 20% to Rs 292.65 on the BSE.

In a notification to the BSE, Swiss Glascoat said it has achieved a net profit of Rs 308.23 crore the quarter ended September 2019 as against a net profit of Rs 143.74 shown in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal