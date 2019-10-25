Tata Elxsi, Hexaware, UBI to be excluded from F&O

Shares of Hexaware Technologies, Tata Elxsi and Union Bank of India will be excluded from futures and options trading from December 27, 2019, the NSE said in a release.

Based on the SEBI’s stock selection/exclusion criteria, contracts on these companies will not be issued on expiry of existing contract months, the NSE said.

However, the existing unexpired contracts of expiry months October, November and December would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and, new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months, NSE circular added.