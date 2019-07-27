Stocks

Broker's call: Tata Motors (Sell)

| Updated on July 26, 2019 Published on July 27, 2019

Capitalvia Global

Tata Motors (Sell)

CMP: ₹147.2

Target: ₹123

As the slowdown in the auto sector has progressively worsened, the automobile manufacturers are facing a serious setback. With all these factors discounted, Tata Motors reported pessimistic numbers. Based on our analysis, we see that it reported a consolidated net loss of ₹3,679.66 crore for the quarter April-June in comparison to net loss of ₹1,862.57 crore in the year-ago quarter. A decline of 8 per cent (y-o-y) was witnessed in revenue from operations.

The overall revenue came down to ₹60,830.16 crore in comparison to 65,956.78 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The loss was majorly led by British arm Jaguar Land Rover. It posted a pre-tax loss of £395 million as compared to £264 million loss in the same period a year ago.

On a standalone basis, net loss for the quarter was at ₹97.1 crore as against a net profit of ₹1,187.65 crore in the year-ago period. 22.7 per cent decline in sales volume, production shutdowns, liquidity stress were major factors which have impacted revenue and margins.

We recommend ‘Sell’ on Tata Motors with a target price of ₹123.

Published on July 27, 2019
Tata Motors Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Broker's call: Supreme Industries (Accumulate)