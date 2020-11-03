Stocks

Tata Motors shares gain over 3 per cent after sales data

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 03, 2020 Published on November 03, 2020

Shares of Tata Motors on Tuesday gained over 3 per cent after the company reported a 27 per cent growth in its total domestic sales in October. The stock rose by 3.38 per cent to Rs 137.35 on the BSE. On the NSE, it climbed 3.42 per cent to Rs 137.40.

The auto major on Monday reported 27 per cent growth in total domestic sales to 49,669 units in October. The company had sold 39,152 vehicles in October 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Passenger vehicle sales during the previous month surged 79 per cent to 23,617 cars as compared to 13,169 units in October 2019.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 03, 2020
stocks and shares
Tata Motors Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.