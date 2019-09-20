Broker's call: Tata Power (Buy)

New M Series phones from Samsung
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
ICICI Securities
Tata Power (Buy)
CMP: ₹64.65
Target: ₹87
Tata Power, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Khopoli Investments, announced divestment of its entire 50 per cent stake in Cennergi (Pty) Ltd, a South African joint venture. The proposed buyer is Exxaro (the current JV partner), a leading South African coal producer, which will become the 100 per cent owner of Cennergi. The consideration amount for the proposed sale is $106 million (about ₹740 crore) and is expected to be completed by Q3FY20. We expect this transaction, along with other anticipated divestments, to aid in partial repayment of Tata Power’s non-core debt resulting in an earnings CAGR of 29 per cent over FY20E-FY21E with an underlying EBITDA of about ₹9,900 crore growing at 5 per cent CAGR. We maintain our BUY rating on Tata Power with a target price of ₹87/share; the stock is trading at 0.9x FY21E P/BV.
About Cennergi: Cennergi owns two wind farms in South Africa — Amakhala Emoyeni (with a generation capacity of 134.4 MW and 95 per cent shareholding) and Tsitsikamma Community Wind Farm (generation capacity: 95.3 MW, shareholding: 75 per cent). Each of them have 20-year PPA with the state power utility Eskom. Tata Power currently has 50 per cent holding in Cennergi and has invested ₹390 crore in it till date. Thus, the sale will be at 1.9x its investment.
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
Not a tablet, not a smartphone, but a simple hear-and-see hub for information and home control
The Mi Neckband has decent sound and affordable pricing
Oppo’s sub-brand revamps its range and keeps the competition on its toes
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports