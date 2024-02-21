Tata Power Company Ltd has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tata Power Trading Company Ltd (TPTCL), has entered a multi-year power purchase agreement with BluSmart to source green power.

Under the agreement, 30 MW capacity will be sourced by TPTCL from the company’s 200 MW Solar PV power plant in Bikaner district, Rajasthan.

The partnership allows BluSmart to eliminate Scope 2 emissions from its existing 1.4 million sq. ft. of EV charging infrastructure and future charging hubs.

Commenting on the partnership, Punit Goyal, Co-founder of BluSmart, said, “While BluSmart operates an all-electric eMobility ride-hailing fleet which contributes to zero tailpipe emissions, with this significant partnership with Tata Power Trading Company, it bears testament to its commitment to address the impact of global climate change and achieving the ‘zero-emissions’ status.”

Tarun Katiyar, CEO, Tata Power Trading Company Limited, said, “Our partnership with BluSmart will help them in decarbonizing mobility in the country. We are committed to support multiple industries in achieving their RE Goals, through our sustainable, innovative and affordable energy solutions.”

Tata Power Company stock traded at ₹376 on the NSE, down by 2.95 per cent as of 3:12 pm on Wednesday.