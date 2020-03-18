TCS overtakes Reliance Industries to become most valued firm by market capitalisation

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday went past Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) yet again to become the most valued Indian firm by market valuation. At close of trade on the BSE, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS was at ₹6,19,499.95 crore, which is ₹5,320.02 crore more than that of RIL’s ₹6,14,179.93 crore valuation.
RIL shares witnessed selling pressure, falling 3.97 per cent to close the day at ₹968.85. During the day, it tumbled 4.72 per cent to ₹961.20. However, decline in shares of TCS was not that sharp as it fell 0.44 per cent to ₹1,650.95 at close. On March 9 also, Tata Consultancy Services had raced past RIL to become most valued domestic firm by m-cap.
A heavy sell-off in the equity market since past few days has pulled down RIL’s market valuation sharply. RIL shares fell for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, dropping 12.47 per cent and wiping out ₹87,506.07 crore from its market valuation in three days. Last week also, Reliance shares came under massive selling pressure amid plunge in international oil prices.
In just about four months, Reliance Industries m-cap has slumped from the highs of ₹10 lakh crore it hit in November last year. RIL and TCS have in the past also competed with each other for the number one position in terms of market capitalisation.
At close of trade on Wednesday, the market capitalisation chart was topped by TCS followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL and HDFC. The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with the movement in their stock prices.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...