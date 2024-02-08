Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a partnership with Enento Group, a provider of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic region.

As part of the multi-year collaboration, TCS will transform Enento’s IT applications, cloud, digital workplace, and IT security for resilient business operations. The tech giant will work with Enento to strengthen its IT security, provide modern workplace services, and enable resilient round-the-clock business operations.

Shreerang Talekar, Head of TCS in Nordics, said, “We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with Enento and look forward to leveraging the power of AI, data, cloud, and analytics to help them drive intelligent business transformation and enterprise-wide growth.”

Daniel Ejderberg, Chief Information Officer at Enento, said: “As the leading digital Nordic knowledge company, we continue to be at the forefront in developing new data-driven solutions and services that power society with intelligence. With its track record in the Nordics, TCS has been chosen as our trusted partner for business transformation. Working with TCS is key to achieving our long-term targets.”

TCS stock traded at ₹4,125 on the NSE, up by 1.02 per cent, as of 12.39 p.m.

