TCS shares decline over 4 per cent after Q4 earnings

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services declined over 4 per cent in morning trade on Tuesday as the company's March quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.
The stock tumbled 4.36 per cent to ₹3,100.05 on the BSE.
At the NSE, it dipped 4.51 per cent to ₹3,100.
The country's largest tech exporter TCS on Monday reported a 14.9 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to ₹9,246 crore on higher profit margins and revenue growth.
It posted a marginal increase in reported post-tax profit at ₹32,430 crore for FY21, despite a 4.6 per cent jump in revenue to ₹1.64 lakh crore in the last fiscal.
The company, a cash-cow for the over $100 billion Tata Group, said it is optimistic from a demand perspective and is targeting to grow the topline in double-digits in the next few years.
TCS chief executive and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan on an analyst call said that FY22 will be an "aberration" from a revenue growth perspective, hinting at the low base throwing up a higher growth number.
Its overall revenues in Q4 FY21 stood at ₹43,705 crore, 9.4 per cent higher when compared to the year-ago quarter's 39,946 crore, and the operating profit margin widened by 0.2 per cent to 26.8 per cent.
