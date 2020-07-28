Stocks

Tech Mahindra gains over 5% on Q1 results

Our Bureau | Updated on July 28, 2020 Published on July 28, 2020

Tech Mahindra reported a marginal rise in first-quarter profits, as Covid-19 continued to impact its business.

The shares gained as much as 5.7 per cent to ₹702.70 in the early trade.

In the June-ended quarter, the company posted a profit of ₹972 crore, a 1.3 per cent increase compared to ₹959.3 crore posted in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, profits were up 21 per cent compared to ₹803.9 crore posted in the March-ended quarter.

The firm reported an impairment of goodwill and non-current assets at ₹217.5 crore, while other income grew by 45.9 per cent to ₹416.1 crore on a sequential basis, which aided in improved profits.

Published on July 28, 2020
stocks and shares
Tech Mahindra Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sensex, Nifty open higher; Tech Mahindra up 3%