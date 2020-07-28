Tech Mahindra gains over 5% on Q1 results

Tech Mahindra reported a marginal rise in first-quarter profits, as Covid-19 continued to impact its business.

The shares gained as much as 5.7 per cent to ₹702.70 in the early trade.

In the June-ended quarter, the company posted a profit of ₹972 crore, a 1.3 per cent increase compared to ₹959.3 crore posted in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, profits were up 21 per cent compared to ₹803.9 crore posted in the March-ended quarter.

The firm reported an impairment of goodwill and non-current assets at ₹217.5 crore, while other income grew by 45.9 per cent to ₹416.1 crore on a sequential basis, which aided in improved profits.