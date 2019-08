The board of directors of Technofab Engineering will meet on Friday to consider quarterly results for the period ended June 2019. The company had reported a loss of ₹35.08 crore and revenues of ₹71.69 crore for the previous quarter ended March 2019. For financial year 2018-19, it had posted a loss of ₹29.16 crore and revenues of ₹370.37 crore. Shareholders and analysts will closely look to see whether the company would post a turnaround in its financials.