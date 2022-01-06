The Nifty call

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Nifty 50 January Futures (17,730)
The Nifty 50 and the Sensex are down by about 1.2 per cent each and are at 17,700 and 59,430, respectively. The bearish bias seems to have been given by the Asian markets where all major equity indices are trading in the red. Among the key indices, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 have lost 2.75 per cent each and Hang Seng has lost 0.3 per cent.
The market breadth of the Nifty is showing a strong bearish inclination as the advance-decline ratio stands at 5-45. All mid- and small-cap indices are down, losing between 0.15 and 0.8 per cent. Moreover, among the sectoral indices, except the Nifty Media, up by 0.5 per cent, all others are down for the day. The Nifty Realty and IT are the top losers, down by 2.1 and 1.8 per cent. Therefore, the sell-off is broad based and thus the domestic equity market is likely to stay negative for the rest of the day.
Futures: Similar to the underlying Nifty 50, the January futures of the index began the session with a gap-down i.e., at 17,830 versus yesterday’s close of 17,960. After marking an intraday low of 17,693, the contract is hovering around 17,730. Notably, 17,700 is a support and the futures seemed to have inched up on the back of this. However, the downward momentum looks strong and the support at 17,700 is expected to be breached.
A slip below this level can drag the contract to 17,630 – the next a support. A break below this level can drag the contract to 17,500. On the upside, the contract will face resistance at 17,800 and 17,830.
Given the above factors, traders can short the contract at the current level of 17,730 and add shorts when it rises to 17,775. Place initial stop-loss at 17,840 and revise it down to 17,700 when the price drops below 17,625. Exit the shorts at 17,500.
Strategy: Short now and on a rally to 17,775; stop-loss at 17,840. Shift stop-loss to 17,700 if the contract falls below 17,625. Liquidate the shorts at 17,500.
Supports: 17,630 and 17,500
Resistances: 17,800 and 17,830
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...