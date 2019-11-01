Company news: Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd

The board of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd has approval to invest, from time to time, an amount not exceeding $20 million in TCL Global BV, a wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands. The fund infusion would be by way of equity. The investment will be financed through banks/internal accruals, the company said. Shares of Thirumalai Chemicals crashed 15.55 per cent to ₹68.70 on the BSE.