Stocks

Company news: Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd

| Updated on November 01, 2019 Published on November 01, 2019

The board of Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd has approval to invest, from time to time, an amount not exceeding $20 million in TCL Global BV, a wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands. The fund infusion would be by way of equity. The investment will be financed through banks/internal accruals, the company said. Shares of Thirumalai Chemicals crashed 15.55 per cent to ₹68.70 on the BSE.

Published on November 01, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
The great bear squeeze that changed the market direction