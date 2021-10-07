Titan Company zooms 10.7 per cent; market cap ticks past ₹2-lakh crore

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Shares of Titan Company on Thursday were the top gainer on the BSE Sensex, after the company said it witnessed a strong recovery in demand in the July-September quarter. Its sales in most of its divisions have either surpassed the pre-pandemic level or close to it.
The stock closed 10.7 per cent higher at ₹2,376.20 on the BSE, after hitting an all-time high of ₹2,383.85 during the day.
The market capitalisation has also crossed the ₹2-lakh crore mark, On the NSE, it jumped 10.60 per cent to settle at ₹2,375.35. During the day, it rallied 11.01 per cent to its 52-week high of ₹2,384.25. On the Nifty 50, the stock was the second larger gainer after Tata Motors.
“Most stores are now fully operational barring a few in select towns, having localised restrictions, with overall store operation days exceeding 90 per cent for the quarter,” Titan said in its quarterly updates. Apart from its thrust on the digital channel, Titan has accelerated its retail network expansion during the quarter.
“The company witnessed strong recovery in demand after the second wave with sales moving swiftly above or close to pre-pandemic levels in most of the divisions,” said Titan.
In terms of revenue, in the jewellery segment, which contributes a larger portion of its turnover, it reports 78 per cent growth in Q2FY22. Motial Oswal Financial said Titan’s strong sales growth (78 per cent y-o-y excluding bullion sales) in the jewellery segment is outstanding.
“Even on a two-year basis, it has delivered 32 per cent sales CAGR, which is phenomenal,” Motial Oswal said while maintaining a Buy rating with a target price of ₹2,460.
Another domestic brokerage, Emkay Global, said full unlocking and the upcoming festive/wedding season are likely to further boost revenues and offer more upsides. “Given the solid growth and earnings outlook, we raise our September 22 target price to ₹2,530 (from ₹2,000),” it said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...