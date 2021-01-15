Trident gains over 2% on European patent

Trident Limited’s shares gained over 2 per cent on Friday after the company announced that it had been granted a patent for “Fabric and Method of Manufacturing Fabric by European Patent office.

At 12:33 pm, Trident shares were trading at ₹14.74 up ₹0.36 or 2.50 per cent on the BSE. The shares opened at ₹14.50 as against the previous close of ₹14.38.

Trident shares hit an intraday high of ₹14.95 and an intraday low of ₹14.38.

On the NSE, the company’s shares were trading at ₹14.75, up ₹0.40 or 2.79 per cent. Trident opened at ₹14.55 as against the previous close of ₹14.35.

“The present invention comprises a method of producing a fabric by subjecting the fabric to a special treatment, thereby obtaining increased air space in the resultant fabric. This will help the company to deliver its special soft towels without usage of any chemical based fibers enabling it to save environment and at the same time to deliver its soft luxury towels in European Market,” the company said in an official release.

“The grant of this patent provides further recognition of the quality of the innovation being carried out by Trident,” it said.