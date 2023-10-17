TVS Motor Company Ltd’s shares were up by 0.16 per cent after the company unveiled the latest addition to its TVS Jupiter 125 lineup, featuring SmartXonnect technology. Boasting advanced connected features, the scooter aims to set a new standard in the segment, catering to the needs of tech-savvy riders.

TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect is currently available across the country, priced at ₹96,855. The functionalities include turn-by-turn navigation, voice assistance, call and message notifications, real-time sports scores, and weather updates. The scooter also includes safety-enhancing features like follow-me headlamps and hazard lights.

Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said, “In today’s fast-paced world, staying connected has become more than a convenience; it’s a way of life. There’s only one time when you’re possibly not connected when you’re on your two-wheeler. The introduction of the all-new TVS Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect is designed to keep you connected seamlessly on the go. With SmartXtalk and SmartXtrack, our innovative connectivity features, the riding experience is about to be transformed like never before.”

The shares were up by 0.16 per cent to ₹1,604.20 at 11.28 am on the BSE.