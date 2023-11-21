TVS Motor Company Ltd’s shares were up by 0.28 per cent after the company launched the TVS NEO AMI 125 in Africa, catering to commuting needs with 72 new features. The company reported that the Bebek is designed around the principles of dimensions, convenience, and innovation, featuring a 124.8cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine.

The bike comes in vibrant colors: violet blue, ruby red, and heritage black and offers a power of 9.8 bhp and torque of 10.8 nm

Rahul Nayak, VP of International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are thrilled to launch this product and look forward to providing a hassle-free ride experience, great after-sales service, and affordable genuine spares.”

The shares were up by 0.28 per cent to ₹1,724.10 at 3:20 pm on the BSE.