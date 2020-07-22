Tyagi pitches demat for G-Sec issues

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
To encourage retail participation in India’s bond market and make it more liquid, SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi wants issuance of Government Securities (G-Secs) to follow the stock market model, where companies directly issue shares in the demat account of small investors. Speaking at a virtually arranged FICCI conference on Wednesday, Tyagi pitched an idea wherein he said G-Secs should be dished out in demat format to tap new investors.
“I would suggest that in order to facilitate this, G-Sec be issued in demat form. It would help the government meet its borrowing target (by way of a larger participation),” Tyagi said.
Market experts told Business Line that Tyagi’s statement is aimed at making issuance of G-Secs simpler. As of now, RBI is the monitoring monitoring agency for all the debt programs of the government. G-Secs are issued by RBI and the process of its settlement too is fully controlled by the central bank. G-Secs can be held in normal demat accounts of retail investors but the process of buying and selling them is complex, experts said.
RBI is the issuing agency for G-Secs. Even when bids are received on an exchange platform, the RBI issues securities only in a Constituent Subsidiary General Ledger Account (CSGL) of a clearing corporation, which in turn credits the securities to the demat account of the retail investors.
All big banks and primary dealers have a SGL account with RBI at Mumbai. Individual traders can open CSGL account with RBI and get G-Secs in that account. CSGL is a form of demat account exclusively monitored by the RBI like the share trading accounts monitored by the SEBI. Individuals who do not have a CSGL account with RBI can ask their brokers or banks to transfer G-Secs from their SGL accounts to demat account. Banks accept G-Secs from retail investors only in its SGL accounts tokeep RBI in the loop.
“So what Tyagi meant is to take away this SGL accounts and issue G-Secs directly like the companies do in IPOs. It would simply mean making the complex G-sec issuance and trading process simpler,” said a MD of Mumbai based bond trading house.
Currently, there is no interoperability between clearing houses in the G-Sec market, which gives rise to procedural issues, experts say.
But Tyagi’s proposal could spark a turf war if securities are not issued via SGL accounts but directly on an exchange platform and as demat into retail accounts as it takes out RBI’s role to the extent of settlement of G-Secs in SGL accounts. SEBI will monitor G-Sec issues by the government like it does for companies in the primary markets, experts said.
The FSLRC (Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission) led by Justice Shri Krishna had suggested separating the Public Debt Office (PDO) from RBI and making it an independent entity. The PDO is the registering agency for G-Secs and works under RBI. Of late, SEBI has yet again made nearly similar suggestions to the government for development of bond markets, sources close to the regulator said.
FSLRC had also recommended giving authority to SAT to hear RBI related cases, which too is now being debated in the government, the sources said.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...