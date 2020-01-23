Stocks

Ujjivan SFB rallies 4 per cent on two-fold growth in Q3 profit 

PTI  New Delhi | Updated on January 23, 2020 Published on January 23, 2020

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday rallied over 4 per cent gains on the back of a two-fold growth in the lender’s Q3 profit.

On the BSE, the stock was trading 4.48 per cent higher at Rs 53.65. On the NSE, the stock rose by 4.38 per cent to Rs 53.60.

The small finance lender on Wednesday said its profit doubled to Rs 90 crore in October-December 2019, helped by an improvement in operational efficiency, stable margins and cost controls.

In the year-ago period, the lender had reported a profit after tax of Rs 45 crore.

Published on January 23, 2020
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
L&T shares gain over 3 per cent on Q3 results