Ujjivan Small Finance Bank shares drop nearly 7% after stellar debut

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 13, 2019 Published on December 13, 2019

A day after making a stellar debut on the bourses, shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Friday dropped nearly 7 per cent, on profit-booking.

The scrip tanked 6.89 per cent to close at ₹52.05 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 8.49 per cent to ₹51.15.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it plunged 6 per cent to close at ₹52.55.

In terms of traded volume, 27.97 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 4 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday listed with over 57 per cent gains against the issue price of ₹37 and finally closed more than 51 per cent higher.

The company’s initial public offer (IPO), which was open for subscription during December 2-4, was subscribed over 165 times at a price band of ₹36-37 per share.

Microfinance lender Ujjivan Financial Services is the holding company of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

