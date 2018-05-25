United Breweries hits record high on Q4 results

Shares of United Breweries jumped to a record high on strong Q4 results. The stock jumped as much as 7.6 per cent to a record high of Rs 1,570. The beer brewer's stock posted biggest intraday percentage gain since February 5.

The company’s Q4 profit surged over 13 times to Rs 90.88 crore ($13.32 million), with a volume growth of 24 per cent. Net revenue rose 32 per cent, primarily due to volume growth and also a favourable state mix.

The company said that the growth was partly the result of a low comparative, as Q4 of 2016-17 already included the effects of highway ban. Nearly 2.5 million shares change hands as of 0541 GMT, over 7 times the 30-day average volume.