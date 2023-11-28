United Breweries Ltd.’s shares were up by 1.31 per cent after the company announced the launch of Heineken Silver Draught Beer. This debut of Heineken’s draught beer in India aims to offer consumers a premium and smooth tasting beverage tailored for social occasions. The beer is available in select premium pubs and bars, with plans for further market launches in the coming months.

The company reported, Heineken Silver Draught Beer, crafted by brewers using natural ingredients including Heineken’s unique A-yeast and 100 per cent malt, promises the freshest and smoothest taste. The malt brew ensures an enhanced drinking experience with a perfectly balanced taste and freshness.

Jacqueline Van Faassen, Head of International Premium Portfolio at Heineken India, said, “Our dedication to perfection is evident at every stage of the brewing process. Quality is paramount, and our longer brewing process as compared to other lager beers, horizontal fermentation, combined with 150 years of craftsmanship, ensures a consistently balanced Heineken beer with an unmatched taste and stability.

The shares were up by 1.31 per cent to ₹1605 at 12.50 pm on the BSE.