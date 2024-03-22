Uno Minda Ltd has signed a technical license agreement with Starcharge Energy Pte. Ltd to manufacture and sell electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) in India.

Nirmal K Minda, CMD, Uno Minda Group, said, “Uno Minda is proud to announce the expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio into the passenger car segment through this strategic partnership with StarCharge, a global leader in EV charging solutions.”

Shao Danwei, Chairperson, StarCharge, said; “We are pleased to partner with Uno Minda to pursue EV charging systems and solutions opportunities in India. As a leading global player in the EV charging space, with extensive capabilities across the entire value chain, we are confident in combining our expertise with Uno Minda to develop cost-competitive and user-friendly solutions for the Indian electric vehicle market.

On Friday, Uno Minda stock closed at ₹649 on the NSE, lower by 0.13 per cent.

